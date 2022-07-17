Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2: Salman Khan-Starrer To Take '8 To 10-Year Leap', Reveals KV Prasad

It has been 7 years since Salman Khan as Bajrangi helped Munni to reunite with her family. Salman Khan's one of the most popular movies ever, Bajrangi Bhaijaan is directed by Kabir Khan and is very much returning for the sequel. The sequel of the cult classic named 'Pawan Putra Bhaijaan' will be written by KV Vijayendra Prasad.

Now according to Prasad, Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2's story will see an '8 to 10-year' leap. An interview with Pinkvilla revealed that the basic idea of Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2 is locked and approved by Salman Khan himself.

The writer confirmed that the second edition of Bajrangi Bhaijaan will be a continuation of the first. " Yes, the story takes an 8 to 10-year leap in Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2. I am hopeful that the sequel will be no lesser than the first part," he added.

The sequel is titled Pawan Putra Bhaijaan. Very few know that the ace director, SS Rajamouli, had once expressed his will to direct Bajrangi Bhaijaan. But things didn't really materialize back in the day.

"Before I was about to commit the story to Salman Bhai, I narrated it to my son and tears started rolling from his eyes. I asked if I should keep the story for him, but he asked me to give it away. Once the film was released, he came to me and said 'Papa, you asked me at the wrong time. I was shooting the climax of Bahubali 1 and it was a glittery situation then. Had you asked me 10 days before or later, I would have directed the film'," he revealed.

"I didn't have anyone in mind while writing the story.. And then, Salman Bhai heard the story and instantly came on board," he concluded.

Salman Khan on the work front is currently gearing up for the 'Bhaijaan' December 30 release. He also has Tiger 3 up for release during the Eid 2023 weekend. Salman is in talks for No Entry 2, Dabangg 4, and some films with filmmakers from the South under Mythri Productions