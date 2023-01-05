Bajrang Dal Workers Vandalise Theatre, Tear Down Posters During 'Pathaan' Promotion in Ahmedabad | WATCH

Bajrang Dal members forcibly entered a mall in Ahmedabad's Karnavati region, where the promotion of Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's upcoming film Pathaan was going on, and held a demonstration there.

The members of the Hindu outfit on Wednesday destroyed the theatre, tore down posters and some even threatened to not let the movie release in the state. Footage of the incident has now gone viral on social media.



#WATCH | Gujarat | Bajrang Dal workers protest against the promotion of Shah Rukh Khan's movie 'Pathaan' at a mall in the Karnavati area of Ahmedabad (04.01)





The activists from Bajrang Dal illegally entered AlphaOne Mall and caused destruction in the theatre. Furthermore, they ripped up Pathaan's movie posters.

Upon receiving this news, a squad of police officers were sent to the site who apprehended five members of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal who were protesting in the mall. However, they were released later on.

Simultaneously, the VHP has released a video displaying Bajrang Dal personnel shouting slogans and ripping placards inside the shopping centre. After the furore concerning the song Besharam Rang, the VHP had cautioned that it would start a demonstration in Gujarat and the movie would not be screened anywhere.

Pathan to not release in Gujarat

Hitendra Singh Rajput, the representative of the VHP, firmly stated that Pathaan would not be screened anywhere in Gujarat. The demonstration in Ahmedabad against the movie's release should be seen as a cautionary signal to all exhibitors in the state. They must abstain from screening the film in their cinemas or multiplexes.

Saffron bikini controversy

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's Pathaan is slated for release in cinemas on January 25. On the December 12, the first track of the film, Besharam Rang, was released, resulting in an uproar regarding the colour of Deepika Padukone's swimsuit. Various groups have spoken out in protest, claiming it to be a desecration of the saffron colour.