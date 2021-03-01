Kangana Ranaut has been charged with defamation case by Javed Akhtar for allegedly dragging his name in the Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. Read on to know the whole incident.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Controversy Queen Kangana Ranaut is once again in the limelight for a pending defamation case against her. Yes, the Andheri Metropolitan Magistrate Court issued a bailable warrant against the actress after she failed to appear in the hearing of a defamation case which was filed against her by ace lyricist Javed Akhtar. The case was registered last year in November after the legendary writer alleged that Kangana made some derogatory statements about him.

R.R. Khan, the metropolitan magistrate had ordered Juhu Police to carry out the inquiry process after the complaint. As per reports, Kangana was asked to appear in the court on March 1 by the magistrate, but the actress failed to do so. Therefore, the warrant has been issued against her.

Meanwhile, after Juhu police submitted a video clip of her interview along with her report's copy. Police also informed the court that Javed Akhtar's alleged claims against Kangana needed further investigation. Akhtar's lawyer told the court that Kangana was summoned by the court but did not appear eve then.

The whole incident happened after Kanagana Ranaut's interview on July 19, 2020 where she made some derogatory remarks against Javed Akhtar and dragged his name in the suicide case of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Post which the writer had filed a criminal complaint against the actress on November 3 charging her under Section 200 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

This is not the first time Kangana Ranaut is named in a big controversy, the actress has faced multiple complaints and FIRs earlier too. Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress has many movies lined up for her, including 'Tejas', Jayalalithaa's biopic 'Thalaivi', Indira Gandhi's untitled biopic, Dhaakad and more.

On the personal front, the actress is quite active on social media and is known to be bold and blunt when it comes to putting her views forward.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal