According to sources, Alia and Ranveer are already in the middle of shooting KJo's Rocky Aur Rani and will have to scoop some time out for their next project. Scroll down to know more.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: After the success of Gully Boy and a few TV commercials, people got to see a hit onscreen chemistry between Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh. And now the duo are set to share the screen space once again in a number of films including Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, Takht and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Baiju Bawra.

As much as fans are excited to see the duo back together on the big screen, the two stars seem to be having a tough time managing the dates for shooting. Yes, if reports are to be believed they had to start shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Baiju Bawra soon. The filmmaker plans to take the films on floors this month, or maximum next month in October, the set for which is under preparation in Film City, Goregaon.

According to sources, Alia and Ranveer are already in the middle of shooting KJo's Rocky Aur Rani and will have to scoop some time out for their next project.

A source told Mid-Day, “At this point, it appears that some parts of Rocky Aur Rani... may overlap with the Baiju Bawra shoot. The primary roadblock will be the look of the characters, as the two actors sport distinct looks in the films. The actors’ teams are ensuring that the duo finishes major chunks of Karan’s film before moving to Bhansali’s project.”

So guys, how excited are you for seeing Ranveer and Alia back onscreen together? Do let us know.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal