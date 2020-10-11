New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: A section of Social media users started trending 'Boycott Mirzapur 2' over an old tweet shared by Mirzapur's actor Ali Fazal, which was based on his personal opinion during an anti-CAA protest (Citizenship Amendment Act). Ahead of the launch of the second season, a group of netizens called for its boycott opposing Fazal's presence in the show. However, Divyenndu aka Mumma Tripathi rubbished the trend and said such things should not bother cast and fans of the show.

On being asked, he said, "It didn't bother me a lot. They don't know they are in very big trouble because there are so many fans of 'Mirzapur' out there. They should stop such stupidity. It's just stupid to use such hashtags. We all know that people love 'Mirzapur'. All these paid trends are just stupid. I feel for them."

"Bahar nikal ke mat bol dena logo ke saamne... bahut padegi tumko (Don't utter such things in the open... you will be thrashed)," Divyenndu told news agency IANS.

The first season of the web series was dropped in 2018 and since then, the fans were waiting for the release of the new season of the crime drama. Now, Mirzapur Season 2 is all set to slay the screens on October 23, 2020.

"It's been an overwhelming experience. I cannot describe in words. Wherever I go -- especially in Uttar Pradesh (setting of the show) -- people come up to me and greet me as Munna bhaiya. It's so heartening to receive so much love and fame," he said.

Recalling his preparation for the intense and serious character like Munna Bhaiya, Divyenndu told news agency IANS, "Munna is a dark and intense character. The character is a troubled soul, and playing such a role needs a lot of understanding. It was quite challenging. Also, sometimes playing such dark roles can take a toll on you. So, it becomes important to take a break and get out of that zone. After finishing the shoot, I always tried not to talk about 'Mirzapur' and indulged myself in peaceful activity."

(With IANS inputs)

