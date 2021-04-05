In the video, Ramya Krishnan can be seen standing in front of the TV admiring the veteran actress Rekha's dance on the song 'Nigahein milane ko jee chahta hai' on reality show Indian Idol.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Actress Ramya Krishnan who played a strong role of Sivagami seems to be pretty emotional in real life. Recently, the actress was moved to tears after coming across a dance video of veteran actress Rekha. Yes, it's true! Ramya took to her Insta handle to share a glimpse of herself getting mesmerized by Rekha's performance. In the video, she can be seen standing in front of the TV admiring the veteran actress's dance on the song 'Nigahein milane ko jee chahta hai' on a reality show Indian Idol.

Along with the video, Ramya wrote, "My God my God!!!!!!!!!!!!...my Goddess!!! Rekha ji"

Aww! isn't that cute to watch? Well, it's not very often to see one actress getting so emotional after watching the other one's performance.

After coming across the video, a few fans were taken a back by her humble reaction and started pouring in their comments. One user wrote, "U r getting emotion on seeing her...iam getting emotional on seeing u", while the other one said, "We can see ur love and affection towards her in ur eyes ama."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ramya Krishnan has been working for the second season of Queen which is a series based on Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa's life. The show portrayed the late actress-turned-politician's teenage years and then the time when she joined politics.

Talking about her series Queen in a press conference, Ramya said, "I am just waiting to get there and be a part of it. People can expect more action, more interesting content, thrilling and exciting content."

Apart from this, Ramya will also be seen in Telugu films like Liger and Republic. Republic also stars Vijay Deverakonda who will be seen in the role of the actress's son.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal