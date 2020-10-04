Akshay Kumar made a heartfelt appeal to fans as well as the media urging them to not paint every film personality with the same brush

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Amid the ongoing controversy over alleged drug nexus in Bollywood, superstar Akshay Kumar made a heartfelt appeal to fans as well as the media urging them to not paint every film personality with the same brush. In an almost four-minutes-long video, the 53-year-old actor addressed the coverage of drug probe in relation with actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death.

He said that drug issue exists in Bollywood, like any other industry, but one shouldn’t assume that every person in the profession is part of the problem. "Today, I'm talking to you with a heavy heart. I want to say so many things in the past few weeks but there is so much negativity everywhere," he said.

"We may be called stars, but Bollywood has been created because of your love. We are not just an industry, but through our films we have showcased Indian values and culture throughout the world," Mr Kumar said.

Narcotic Control Bureau (NCB) is probing the alleged Bollywood drug-nexus and has till now arrested Rajput's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik and some suspected drug peddlers.

Narcotic Control Bureau (NCB) is probing the alleged Bollywood drug-nexus and has till now arrested Rajput’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik and some suspected drug peddlers. The federal agency has also questioned Bollywood actors Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan as a part of the investigation. Amid the probe, Bollywood has faced wrath of many on social media and various other platforms for being a negative influence on cinema fans.

Last month Producers Guild of India, which has 136 members including biggies like Aditya Chopra, Aamir Khan, Karan Johar, Shah Rukh Khan and Vishal Bhardwaj, criticised media for "peddling" what it termed "clickbait journalism".

