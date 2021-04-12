The event took place on April 11, 2021, Sunday where the actors were paid tribute to through a video. Read on to know more about BAFTA 2021's Memorium segment.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The 74th British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA) honoured late actors concluding Bollywood's Rishi Kapoor, Irrfan Khan and Hollywood's Chadwick Boseman in its Memorium segment in this year's ceremony. The event took place on April 11, 2021, Sunday where the actors were paid tribute to through a video.

The event honoured 40 artists including Sean Connery, Kirk Douglas, Ian Holm, and Barbara Windsor, George Segal, Christopher Plummer and more to acknowledge their contributions in the field of entertainment. BAFTA's Memorium segment's video started with paying tribute to late Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh who recently passed away.

Meanwhile, talking about actor irrfan Khan, he passed away on April 29, last year after battling neuroendocrine tumour a type of cancer. He was struggling with his disease since 2018 and even went to UK for his treatment before he succumbed to it. He is considered one of the most talented stars in Hindi cinema with his career of almost 30 years. Some of his memorable performances are in films like, Maqbool, Paan Singh Tomar, Lunchbox, Life of Pi and many more.

On the other hand, veteran actor Rishi Kapoor to succumbed to cancer and that too just a day after Irrfan's death, that is April 30 last year. The 67-year-old actor was diagnosed with the fatal health condition in 2018 and was under going treatment for the same in New York, USA. He was a son of late filmmaker Raj Kapoor and hailed from a famous Kapoor family. Some of his memorable films include Bobby, Chandni, Amar Akbar Anthony and many more.

Meanwhile, on the personal front, Rishi Kapoor is survived with his wife, actress Neetu Kapoor, son Ranbir Kapoor and daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni.

Talking about BAFTA 2021, actress Priyanka Chopra was also a part of the event who was spotted there with husband Nick Jonas, PeeCee has worked with both the late Indian actors.

