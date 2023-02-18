BAFTA Awards 2023: When And Where To Watch The British Show In India?

Sat, 18 Feb 2023 06:24 PM (IST)
It's BAFTA week and this year's award ceremony will take place at the Royal Festival Hall within London’s Southbank Centre. This will the first time i the last 7 years that BAFTA Awards celemony will take place away from the Royal Albert Hall. It is pertinent to note that Prince William and Kate Middleton will also attend the star-studded event.
Know when and where to watch BAFTA Awards 2023:
The BAFTA Film Awards will be held on Sunday, that is February 19, 2023, at the Royal Festival Hall within London’s Southbank Centre.
For those who will be watching the ceremony from home, the whole event will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer between 7pm and 9pm.
According to a press release, in India, Lionsgate Play subscribers can watch the annual award presentation live from London's Southbank Centre's Royal Festival Hall on February 20 at 12.30am.
Who Is Hosting BAFTA Awards 2023?
British actor Richard E Grant will be hosting this year's awards show. Last year, BAFTA was hosted by Rebel Wilson.
Any Nominations From India?
The documentary All That Breathes by Shaunak Sen is the single entry from India for the 2023 BAFTA Awards. It has been nominated under the Best Documentary category.
BAFTA 2023 Nominations
Best film
All Quiet on the Western Front
The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Tár
Outstanding British film
Aftersun
The Banshees of Inisherin
Brian and Charles
Empire of Light
Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
Living
Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical
See How They Run
The Swimmers
The Wonder
Outstanding debut by a British writer, director or producer
Aftersun – Charlotte Wells (writer/director)
Blue Jean – Georgia Oakley (writer/director), Hélène Sifre (producer)
Electric Malady – Marie Lidén (director)
Good Luck to You, Leo Grande – Katy Brand (writer)
Rebellion – Maia Kenworthy and Elena Sánchez Bellot (directors)
Best film not in the English language
All Quiet on the Western Front
Argentina, 1985
Corsage
Decision to Leave
The Quiet Girl
Best documentary
All That Breathes
All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
Fire of Love
Moonage Daydream
Navalny
Best animated film
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Marcel the Shell With Shoes On
Puss In Boots: The Last Wish
Turning Red
Best director
Edward Berger – All Quiet on the Western Front
Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin
Park Chan-wook – Decision to Leave
Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once
Todd Field – Tár
Gina Prince-Bythewood – The Woman King
Best original screenplay
Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin
Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once
Tony Kushner, Steven Spielberg – The Fabelmans
Todd Field – Tár
Ruben Östlund – Triangle of Sadness
Best adapted screenplay
Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson, Ian Stokell – All Quiet on the Western Front
Kazuo Ishiguro – Living
Colm Bairéad – The Quiet Girl
Rebecca Lenkiewicz – She Said
Samuel D Hunter – The Whale
Best actress
Cate Blanchett – Tár
Viola Davis – The Woman King
Danielle Deadwyler – Till
Ana de Armas – Blonde
Emma Thompson – Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best actor
Austin Butler – Elvis
Colin Farrell – The Banshees of Inisherin
Brendan Fraser – The Whale
Daryl McCormack – Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
Paul Mescal – Aftersun
Bill Nighy – Living
Best supporting actress
Angela Bassett – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Hong Chau – The Whale
Kerry Condon – The Banshees of Inisherin
Dolly de Leon – Triangle of Sadness
Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything Everywhere All at Once
Carey Mulligan – She Said
Best supporting actor
Brendan Gleeson – The Banshees of Inisherin
Barry Keoghan – The Banshees of Inisherin
Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All At Once
Eddie Redmayne – The Good Nurse
Albrecht Schuch – All Quiet on the Western Front
Micheal Ward – Empire of Light
Best original score
All Quiet On The Western Front
Babylon
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio
Best casting
Aftersun
All Quiet on the Western Front
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Triangle of Sadness
Best cinematography
All Quiet on the Western Front
The Batman
Elvis
Empire of Light
Top Gun: Maverick
Best editing
All Quiet on the Western Front
The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Top Gun: Maverick
Best production design
All Quiet on the Western Front
Babylon
The Batman
Elvis
Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio
Best costume design
All Quiet on the Western Front
Amsterdam
Babylon
Elvis
Mrs Harris Goes to Paris
Best makeup & hair
All Quiet on the Western Front
The Batman
Elvis
Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical
The Whale
Best sound
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
Elvis
Tár
Top Gun: Maverick
Best special visual effects
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Batman
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Top Gun: Maverick
Best British short animation
The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse
Middle Watch
Your Mountain Is Waiting
Best British short film
The Ballad of Olive Morris
Bazigaga
Bus Girl
A Drifting Up
An Irish Goodbye
EE Rising Star award (voted for by the public)
Aimee Lou Wood
Daryl McCormack
Emma Mackey
Naomi Ackie
Sheila Atim