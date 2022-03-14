New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The75th edition of British Academy Film Awards, BAFTA 2022 concluded on Sunday, March 13 at the Royal Albert Hall in London. In the Awards last night, acclaimed Western Film Benedict Cumberbatch starrer "The Power of the Dog" scooped the top prizes for best film and best director for Jane Campion while Sci-fi spectacle "Dune", directed by Denis Villeneuve, bagged five BAFTAs in the technical categories, namely production design, special visual effects, cinematography, original score, and sound.

Here is a list of winners in the main categories at the 2022 BAFTAs:

Best Film

Belfast - WINNER

Don’t Look Up

Dune

Licorice Pizza

The Power Of The Dog

Director

The Power Of The Dog, Jane Campion WINNER

After Love, Aleem Khan

Drive My Car, Ryûsuke Hamaguchi

Happening, Audrey Diwan

Licorice Pizza, Paul Thomas Anderson

Titane, Julia Ducournau

Leading Actor

Will Smith, King Richard WINNER

Adeel Akhtar, Ali & Ava

Mahershala Ali, Swan Song

Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power Of The Dog

Leonardo Dicaprio, Don’t Look Up

Stephen Graham, Boiling Point

Leading Actress

Joanna Scanlan, After Love WINNER

Lady Gaga, House Of Gucci

Alana Haim, Licorice Pizza

Emilia Jones, CODA

Renate Reinsve, The Worst Person In The World

Tessa Thompson, Passing

Outstanding British Film at BAFTA 2022

Belfast (Winner)

After Love

Ali & Ava

Boiling Point

Cyrano

Everybody's Talking About Jamie

House of Gucci

Last Night in Soho

No Time to DiePassing

Animated Film at BAFTA 2022

Encanto WINNER

Flee

Luca

The Mitchells Vs The Machines

Supporting Actress: Ariana DeBose, West Side Story (Winner)Caitriona Balfe, BelfastJessie Buckley, The Lost DaughterAnn Dowd, MassAunjanue Ellis, King RichardRuth Negga, Passing

Supporting Actor: Troy Kotsur, CODA (Winner)Ciaran Hinds, BelfastMike Faist, West Side StoryWoody Norman, C'mon C'monJesse Plemons, The Power of the DogKodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the DogEE Rising Star AwardLashana Lynch Ariana DeBoseHarris DickinsonMillicent SimmondsKodi Smit-McPhee.

Outstanding Debut By A British Writer, Director, Or Producer: The Harder They Fall (Winner), After Love, Boiling Point, Keyboard, Fantasies Passing

Film Not In The English Language: Drive My Car (Winner)The Hand of God, Parallel MothersPetite MamanThe Worst Person in the World

Documentary: Summer of Soul (Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised) (Winner), Becoming Cousteau, CowFlee, The Rescue

Original Screenplay: Licorice Pizza (Winner), Being The Ricardos, Belfast, Don't Look Up, King Richard

Adapted Screenplay: CODA (Winner)Drive, My Car, Dune, The Lost Daughter, The Power of the Dog

Original Score: Dune (Winner), Being The Ricardos, Don't Look Up, The French Dispatch, The Power of the Dog

Cinematography: Dune (Winner), Nightmare Alley, No Time to Die, The Power of the Dog, The Tragedy of Macbeth

Editing: No Time to Die (Winner), Belfast, Dune, Licorice Pizza, Summer of Soul (Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised)

Production Design: Dune (Winner), Cyrano, The French Dispatch, Nightmare Alley, West Side Story

Make-Up And Hair: The Eyes of Tammy Faye (Winner), Cruella, Cyrano, Dune, House of Gucci

Costume Design: Cruella (Winner), Cyrano, Dune, The French Dispatch, Nightmare Alley

Sound: Dune (Winner), Last Night in Soho, No Time to Die, A Quiet Place: Part II, West Side Story

Special Visual Effects: Dune (Winner), Free Guy, Ghostbusters: Afterlife, The Matrix Resurrections, No Time to Die

Casting: West Side Story (Winner), Boiling Point, Dune, The Hand of God, King Richard

British Short Film: The Black Cop (Winner), Femme, The Palace, Stuffed, Three Meetings of the Extraordinary Committee

British Short Animation: Do Not Feed The Pigeons (Winner), Affairs of the Art, Night of the Living Dread

