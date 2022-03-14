New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The75th edition of British Academy Film Awards, BAFTA 2022 concluded on Sunday, March 13 at the Royal Albert Hall in London. In the Awards last night, acclaimed Western Film Benedict Cumberbatch starrer "The Power of the Dog" scooped the top prizes for best film and best director for Jane Campion while Sci-fi spectacle "Dune", directed by Denis Villeneuve, bagged five BAFTAs in the technical categories, namely production design, special visual effects, cinematography, original score, and sound.
Here is a list of winners in the main categories at the 2022 BAFTAs:
Best Film
Belfast - WINNER
Don’t Look Up
Dune
Licorice Pizza
The Power Of The Dog
Director
The Power Of The Dog, Jane Campion WINNER
After Love, Aleem Khan
Drive My Car, Ryûsuke Hamaguchi
Happening, Audrey Diwan
Licorice Pizza, Paul Thomas Anderson
Titane, Julia Ducournau
Leading Actor
Will Smith, King Richard WINNER
Adeel Akhtar, Ali & Ava
Mahershala Ali, Swan Song
Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power Of The Dog
Leonardo Dicaprio, Don’t Look Up
Stephen Graham, Boiling Point
Leading Actress
Joanna Scanlan, After Love WINNER
Lady Gaga, House Of Gucci
Alana Haim, Licorice Pizza
Emilia Jones, CODA
Renate Reinsve, The Worst Person In The World
Tessa Thompson, Passing
Outstanding British Film at BAFTA 2022
Belfast (Winner)
After Love
Ali & Ava
Boiling Point
Cyrano
Everybody's Talking About Jamie
House of Gucci
Last Night in Soho
No Time to DiePassing
Animated Film at BAFTA 2022
Encanto WINNER
Flee
Luca
The Mitchells Vs The Machines
Supporting Actress: Ariana DeBose, West Side Story (Winner)Caitriona Balfe, BelfastJessie Buckley, The Lost DaughterAnn Dowd, MassAunjanue Ellis, King RichardRuth Negga, Passing
Supporting Actor: Troy Kotsur, CODA (Winner)Ciaran Hinds, BelfastMike Faist, West Side StoryWoody Norman, C'mon C'monJesse Plemons, The Power of the DogKodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the DogEE Rising Star AwardLashana Lynch Ariana DeBoseHarris DickinsonMillicent SimmondsKodi Smit-McPhee.
Outstanding Debut By A British Writer, Director, Or Producer: The Harder They Fall (Winner), After Love, Boiling Point, Keyboard, Fantasies Passing
Film Not In The English Language: Drive My Car (Winner)The Hand of God, Parallel MothersPetite MamanThe Worst Person in the World
Documentary: Summer of Soul (Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised) (Winner), Becoming Cousteau, CowFlee, The Rescue
Original Screenplay: Licorice Pizza (Winner), Being The Ricardos, Belfast, Don't Look Up, King Richard
Adapted Screenplay: CODA (Winner)Drive, My Car, Dune, The Lost Daughter, The Power of the Dog
Original Score: Dune (Winner), Being The Ricardos, Don't Look Up, The French Dispatch, The Power of the Dog
Cinematography: Dune (Winner), Nightmare Alley, No Time to Die, The Power of the Dog, The Tragedy of Macbeth
Editing: No Time to Die (Winner), Belfast, Dune, Licorice Pizza, Summer of Soul (Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised)
Production Design: Dune (Winner), Cyrano, The French Dispatch, Nightmare Alley, West Side Story
Make-Up And Hair: The Eyes of Tammy Faye (Winner), Cruella, Cyrano, Dune, House of Gucci
Costume Design: Cruella (Winner), Cyrano, Dune, The French Dispatch, Nightmare Alley
Sound: Dune (Winner), Last Night in Soho, No Time to Die, A Quiet Place: Part II, West Side Story
Special Visual Effects: Dune (Winner), Free Guy, Ghostbusters: Afterlife, The Matrix Resurrections, No Time to Die
Casting: West Side Story (Winner), Boiling Point, Dune, The Hand of God, King Richard
British Short Film: The Black Cop (Winner), Femme, The Palace, Stuffed, Three Meetings of the Extraordinary Committee
British Short Animation: Do Not Feed The Pigeons (Winner), Affairs of the Art, Night of the Living Dread
