BAFTA 2023 Longlist: SS Rajamouli's RRR In The List, Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi Out Of Race

British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA) 2023 longlist is finally here and SS Rajamouli's directorial 'RRR' has made it to the list. The movie has entered the BAFTA 2023 longlist in the 'Film not in the English language' category. The RRR team took to social media and announced the news of their new achievement.

The team wrote, "Very happy to share that #RRR is in the LONGLIST of #BAFTA FILM AWARDS. Thank you everyone."

Other movies in 'film not in the English language' categories are-- All Quiet on the Western Front, Argentina, 1985, Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths, Close, Corsage, Decision To Leave, EO, Holy Spider, and The Quiet Girl.

On the other hand, Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi is out of the BAFTA 2023 race. According to the reports, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's directorial was submitted in all major categories for the BAFTA 2023 longlist, including Best Film, Best Director, Best Adapted Screenplay, and Best Leading Actress.

Earlier, Sanjay Leela Bhansali also delivered his first-ever BAFTA masterclass and talked about his career in the film industry.

Talking about RRR, the movie will be screened at Los Angeles’s Chinese Theatre as a part of the Beyond Fest initiative. Recently, the tickets for RRR at the world’s biggest IMAX theatre got sold in 98 seconds. Earlier, SS Rajamouli won the Best Director Award at the New York Film Critics Awards 2022.

RRR has also received 5 nominations in the Critics Choice Awards--Best Picture, Best Director (SS Rajamouli), Best Foreign Language Film, Best Visual Effects and Best Song (Naatu Naatu).

The movie received nominations in the Golden Globes Award 2023 in two categories - Best Non-English Language Film and Best Original Song for 'Naatu Naatu'. Moreover, RRR's song 'Naatu Naatu' has been shortlisted in the Academy Awards in the 'Best Orignal Song' category.