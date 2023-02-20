BAFTA 2023: All Quiet On The Western Front Dominated With A Record-Breaking 7 Wins, Here’s The Complete List Of Winner

The prestigious British Academy Film Awards 2023, Britain's highest honors for film, were held in London on Sunday night. All Quiet On The Western Front won a record-breaking 7 awards, including the Best Director, Best Film and more.

Hosted by Richard E. Grant, the British Academy Film Awards 2023 were held at the Royal Festival Hall in the Southbank Centre on Sunday. Austin Butler won the leading actor prize for his portrayal

of Elvis Presley in 'Elvis'. Thanking the Elvis family during his speech, the actor said, "I hope I've made you proud, this means the world to me."

James Cameron's Avatar 2 won the award for Best Special Visual Effects. Here’s the complete list of winners at BAFTA 2023:

Best film

“All Quiet on the Western Front”

Outstanding British film

“The Banshees of Inisherin”

Outstanding debut by a British writer, director or producer

“Aftersun” Charlotte Wells (writer/director)

Best film not in the English language

“All Quiet on the Western Front”

Best documentary

“Navalny”

Best animated film

“Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”

Best director

Edward Berger, “All Quiet on the Western Front”

Best original screenplay

Martin McDonagh, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Best adapted screenplay

Edward Berger, Ian Stokell and Leslie Patterson, “All Quiet on the Western Front”

Best lead actress

Cate Blanchett, “TÁR”

Best lead actor

Austin Butler, “Elvis”

Best supporting actress

Kerry Condon, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Best supporting actor

Barry Keoghan, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Best original score

Volker Bertelmann, “All Quiet on the Western Front”

Best casting

Nikki Barrett, Denise Chamian, “Elvis”

Best cinematography

James Friend, “All Quiet on the Western Front”

Best editing

Paul Rogers, “Everything Everywhere All At Once”

Best production design

Florencia Martin, Anthony Carlino, “Babylon”

Best costume design

Catherine Martin, “Elvis”

Best makeup and hair

Shane Thomas, Louise Coulston, Mark Coulier and Barrie Gower, “Elvis”

Best sound

Lars Ginzsel, Frank Kruse, Viktor Prášil and Markus Stemler, “All Quiet on the Western Front”

Best special visual effects

Richard Baneham, Daniel Barrett, Joe Letteri and Eric Saindon, “Avatar: The Way of Water”

Best British short animation

“The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse”

Best British short film

“An Irish Goodbye”

EE Rising Star

Emma Mackey