New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Singer and rapper Badshah is one of the most popular names in the music industry. The singer enjoys a massive fan following. He has given several superhit songs and is widely loved by his fans. Badshah was among one of the recent celebrities who appeared on Shilpa Shetty's chat show 'Shape of You'. Badshah opened up about his darkest secrets and revealed about t battling clinical depression and severe anxiety disorder.

During the interview, Badshah revealed that he use to starve himself in order to look in a way he desired to look. Eventually, this made him lose his breath during performances.

“My life’s priority is to be mentally fit. Mental peace is a luxury for me because of the pressure that we face every day. I have been through the darkest times. when it comes to my mental health. I have been through clinical depression. I have been through a severe anxiety disorder. So, I know that I don’t want to go there again. And to avoid going there, you have to be selfish, in a good way," Badshah replied to the question of the importance of mental health.

Badshah further revealed that most of the time he was not happy and also talked about what he learned during the phase. “You have to live with people who make you happy. You have to learn to say no, you have to learn to say yes. You have to be happy. We live under a lot of pressure. We ourselves have made our lives messy and then we complain that we are not mentally fit. you have to organise things and keep your loved ones near you, and that’s it," the rapper added.

Before Badshah, Punjabi singer-actor Shehnaaz Gill also appeared on the show. Shehnaaz also opened up about mental health and said, “I was going through depression, and it has only made me stronger.”

Talking about Badshah’s work front, the singer has sung several super hit tracks which include, Garmi, Abhi toh party shuru hui hai, Jugnu, Paani Paani, Paagal, Kar gayi chull, and Tareefan among others. Currently, Badshah is seen with Shilpa Shetty as the judge of India’s Got Talent Season 9 along with Kirron Kher and lyricist Manoj Muntashir.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen