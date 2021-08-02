Sahdev Dirdo had sung the unscripted song ‘Bachpan ka pyar’ in 2019 in his school, a clip of which was recorded by his teacher to be posted on social media. The clip went viral and found millions of fans across India.

Mumbai | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Desi pop star Badshah shared an image with viral ‘Bachpan Ka Pyar’ boy captioning the image as ‘Bachpan Ka Pyar (sic), Coming soon’. The ‘Abhi toh party shuru hui hai’ singer referred to an upcoming title which will mark his collaboration with wildly viral impromptu song ‘Bachpan ka pyar’ sung by 10-year-old Sehdev Dirdo.

Bachpan ka pyaar 👫

Coming soon pic.twitter.com/yfukpC95X3 — BADSHAH (@Its_Badshah) August 2, 2021

Sehdev Dirdo had sung the unscripted song ‘Bachpan ka pyar’ in 2019 in his school, a clip of which was recorded by his teacher to be posted on social media. The clip went viral and found millions of fans across India.From Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel to actress Anushka Sharma, Sahdev’s spontaneous ‘Bachpan Ka pyaar’ performance has found fans all across the country.

