New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Ayushmann Khurrana- led National Award-winning film Badhaai Ho has completed 2 years now. Neena Gupta shared a heartwarming post on Instagram in which she was posing with the cast of Badhaai Ho.

Taking To Instagram, Neena Gupta wrote a caption that reads, "Doe saal ho gaye thank you all missing every one". In the picture, she was all smiles and was posing with Ayushmann Khurrana, Sanya Malhotra and Gajraj Rao. It is evident that the picture was from the set of the song, 'Morni Banke' from Badhaai Ho.

However, as the film completed 2 years today, Rajkumar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar announced on their social media about the sequel of the film as they will replace Ayushmann Khurrana and Sanya Malhotra respectively in the sequel, which is backed by the original producer Junglee Pictures.

Taking to Twitter, Bhumi Pednekar wrote, "Aye @RajkummarRao time to say #BadhaaiDo, milte hain set pe, January 2021. Bring it on ?????"

Rajkumar Rao also shared the post on his Instagram and said, "Toh date pakki!? Haath milao @bhumipednekar (sanitiser laga ke ??), 2021 ki shuruat badhaiyon ke sath."

In the Badhaai Ho sequel, Rajkumar Rao will be seen in the role of a cop Bhumi in the role of a PT teacher. The film will be helmed by Harshvardhan Kulkarni. It is penned by Suman Adhikary and Akshay Ghildial, who also wrote the dialogues of Badhaai Ho.

Badhaai Ho had won two National Film Awards and collected over Rs 100 crore at the domestic box office. It starred Ayushmann Khurrana, Gajraj Rao, Neena Gupta, Surekha Sikri, Sanya Malhotra and others. It was directed by Amit Sharma and the story of the film revolved around a middle-aged couple expecting their third child in their 50s.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma