New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Finally, the much-awaited trailer of Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar's upcoming movie Badhaai Do trailer has been unveiled by the makers. Helmed by Harshvardhan Kulkarni, the family drama highlights a social subject of homosexuality through atrangi tale-- two people get into a marriage of convenience in their 30s to hide the secret of their sexual orientation.

In the film, Rajkummar essays the role of Shardul Thakur, a cop in the Mahila Police Station and Bhumi, plays the role of Suman a PT teacher. The trailer opens up on both of them sitting in the police station. After a basic introduction, soon we find that Shardul has been following Suman for four years. However, it's not love that makes him follow her rather than a 'strange deal' that bides them together in an 'atrangi marriage'.

Later in the three-minute video, it's revealed that both of them are homosexual, and just to get their parents off their back, they tie a knot and live life on their own pretext.

Seeing the trailer, one can say that the film will keep you on the edges, but the emotional and humour quotient might upset you as it is not up to the mark in the trailer. The film also stars Seema Pahwa, Sheeba Chadha, Lovleen Mishra, Nitish Pandey, Shashi Bhushan and others.

Here have a look:

Rajkummar Rao also shared the trailer on his Instagram handle and captioned it as, “#BadhaaiDo Trailer It’s one of those films, that came our way, touched our hearts in ways we can’t explain. Some journeys are meant to be remembered forever. Ab aap dekho trailer aur hume #BadhaaiDo #BadhaaiDoInTheatres on the 11th of February (sic).”

Here have a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RajKummar Rao (@rajkummar_rao)





Produced by Junglee Pictures, Badhaai Do is scheduled for theatrical release on 11 February 2022.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv