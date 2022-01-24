New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar are gearing up for the release of their upcoming family drama Badhaai Do in February. Helmed by Harshavardhan Kulkarni, the film serves as a spiritual sequel of Badhaai Ho, released in 2018, starring Neena Gupta, Gajendra Rao, Ayushmann and others. Recently, the makers unveiled the new poster and announced the release date of the Badhaai Do trailer.

In the new quirky poster shared by Bhumi on her Instagram handle, they both are dressed as a bride and groom, covering each other's mouths. She captioned the post as, "Arre yaar, ab toh ye secret kal out ho jayega! Kyuki kal aa raha hai hamara trailer aur hum aa rahe hai theatres main. Hey bhagwan, I am very excited.”

Here have a look:

Rajkummar Rao also shared the same poster but with a different caption, "Kal aa raha hai hamara trailer. Kal Badhaai dena vaise aaj bhi dena chaho toh de sakte ho. #BadhaaiDoInCinemas. Can’t keep it a secret anymore, Badhaai Do trailer out Tomorrow!"

Talking about the film Badhaai Do, Rajkummar will be playing the role of a cop in a Mahila Police Thana while Bhumi essays the role of a PT teacher. Apart from them, the film also stars Seema Pahwa, Sheeba Chadha, Lovleen Mishra, Nitish Pandey, Shashi Bhushan and others. He was quoted saying, "It’s actually not a sequel, we’re taking the Badhaai Ho, 2018] franchise forward. It’s a beautiful story and one of the most amazing teams I’ve worked with. I can’t wait for everyone to watch our beautiful film.”

Produced under the banner of Junglee Pictures, Badhaai Do is scheduled to hit the theatres on February 4, 2022. Earlier, the film was supposed to release on Republic Day 2022, but the makers postponed it to February.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv