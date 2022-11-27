‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’: Manushi Chillar Roped In For Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff-starrer Film

Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff starrer 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' is creating an immense buzz as it is the first time the duo will be seen together on-screen teaming up for a mega-budget action film. The two biggest stars of their generation are individually known for their action scenes which have created high anticipation amongst the netizens.

However, the details of the female leads in the film have not been officially released yet. Now, as the sheds are uncovering the location and sets of the film, the inside reports via various sources are brewing the entry of Manushi Chillar in the film to play one of the three characters.

According to the reports of Pinkvilla, Manushi Chillar is all charged up to join the cast and is in full prep work mode in full swing. However, a while back various reports suggested that Janhvi Kapoor has been also roped in to play one of the female leads, but no official confirmation was done.

The film is set to have three female leads and Manushi Chillar is bagged up to be one of them. The Pooja Entertainment film is committed to taking the film on the floors in the next 2 months, but no official release date has been given by the makers yet.

'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' was earlier expected to hit the theaters at the end of 2023, however, the expected release of the film in India is stated to be around January 15, 2024, followed by the international segment of the film. The film is in its pre-production stage, whereas director Abbas Ali Zafar is also back in India to commence his journey with the film.

The team of 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' will be shooting at multiple locations across the globe including in Europe, the UAE, and India for over 100 days. The former Miss World made her Bollywood debut in 'Samrat Prithviraj' opposite Akshay Kumar which was a flop at the box office. However, if the final casting of 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' will feature Manushi, then it will be her second film with Khiladi Kumar.

Meanwhile, Manushi Chhillar will be seen opposite John Abrahan in Arun Gopalan's 'Tehran' set to be released on January 26. The actress will also star alongside Vicky Kaushal in his upcoming release 'the Great Indian Family.' Manushi Chhillar recently made headlines for dating rumors with businessman Nikhil Kamath.