Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: Akshay Kumar’s Hilarious Advice To Tiger Shroff Will Leave You In Splits, Duo Start Shoot For their film

Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff are all set to kickstart the shoot of their upcoming film 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.' Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the duo shared a series of pictures from the 'Muhurat' launch of the film in Mumbai.

Akshay Kumar was seen to share a fantastic update giving his advice to junior Shroff in the most hilarious manner on his Instagram, where he also announced the beginning of the film's shooting in Mumbai.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

Sharing pictures from the 'Muhurat' launch, Akshay Kumar wrote, "A film I have been most eager to start #BadeMiyanChoteMiyan! Adding to the adrenaline rush is my Chote, Tiger Shroff. Hey Chote, you better remember during the shoot that you were born the year I started my career."

Next, Tiger Shroff was also seen giving the latest update of his cinematic journey and gave the funniest reply to Akshay Kumar's hilarious caption game, where he referred to Akshay Kumar as 'Bade' and wrote, "Bade, I may have been born the same year you were launched, but I am sure you can still kick and jump higher than me, And, the journey of one of the biggest action spectacles begins today."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tiger Shroff (@tigerjackieshroff)

Akshay Kumar made his debut with Mahesh Bhatt's 'Aaj' in 1987, however, rose to fame as the lead actor in 'Saugandh.' Taking over the comment section, Tiger Shroff's mother Ayesha Shroff inserted several red hearts on his post.

'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' also features South superstar Prithviraj Sukumaran in a prominent role, where he will be playing the role of a guy named 'Kabir.' Earlier, Akshay Kumar shared the first look poster of the film on Instagram announcing the making and release of his upcoming collaboration with Prithviraj Sukumaran soon.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

Akshay Kumar wrote, "The #BadeMiyanChoteMiyan family just got bigger, and how! Welcome on board this crazy action rollercoaster, Prithviraj Sukumaran. Let's rock it, buddy." To this, Prithviraj Sukumaran humbly replied, "Thank you, sir! Cannot wait to get on this ride."

'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, and the film is bankrolled by Jackky Bhagnani, Vashu Bhagnani, Himanshu Kishan Mehra, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Ali Abbas Zafar himself.

The film is a remake of the 1998 hit film of the same-title directed by David Dhawan, featuring Amitabh Bachchan and Govinda in lead roles, whereas Madhuri Dixit, Raveena Tandon, Ramya Krishnan, Paresh Rawal, and Anupam Kher were also a prominent part of the film.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

The remake is slated to hit the theaters on Christmas 2023, as Akshay Kumar is busy campaigning for his upcoming film 'Selfiee' alongside Emraan Hashmi, Nushrratt Bharuccha, and Diana Penty, and will be released on February 24.