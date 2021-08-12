Ekta Kapoor dropped the first promo of Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 featuring actors Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar as the new-age Ram and Priya. The show will once again deal with how two unlikely people get married and find love over time.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Popular TV serial Bade Achhe Lagte Hai is set to return for another season, producer Ekta Kapoor revealed via a promo on Thursday (August 12). Kapoor dropped the first promo of the second season featuring actors Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar as the new-age Ram and Priya. The show will once again deal with how two unlikely people get married and find love over time.

"Here it is #badeacchelagtehain2 promo n cast Only on @sonytvofficial @balajitelefilmslimited @001danishkhan @muktadhond @tanusridgupta @nikitadhond @ritz2101 @sahir_raza @nakuulmehta @dishaparmar (sic)," Kapoor captioned her Instagram post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Erk❤️rek (@ektarkapoor)

In the promo, Nakuul and Disha as Ram and Priya are seen together at a get-together. Ram asks Priya why she is not yet married, as she is already 32 years old. To which Priya asks why he's not married at 38. He tells her that he is tending to a broken heart and now there aren't too many options for him to get married.

Kapoor mentioned how the show is coming back after 10 years, and she feels honured to tell the story again. Greeting her new Ram, she told Nakuul how she wanted a very affable actor for Ram.

“You are sweet, affable and have a different style. I wanted a hero who is a new age guy but also not so woke,” she said.

Welcoming Disha, the producer said that she will have the anger that most girls today possess.

“Today’s women have strong angst in them. Be it you or me, we always feel we got the raw end of the stick," Kapoor said.

“Even if we can’t create magic, we will try to do it. I don’t believe in overpromising and underdelivering. I would rather under-promise and overdeliver. All I can say is that there is no fun without risk and we hope people give Bade the same love again,” she concluded.

Bade Achhe Lagte Hai is a Hindi Indian soap opera that aired on Sony Entertainment Television from 30 May 2011 to 10 July 2014. It is created by Ekta Kapoor and produced by her production company, Balaji Telefilms.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha