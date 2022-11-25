Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 Actors Disha Parmar And Nakuul Mehta To Quit The Show : Reports

Ekta Kapoor’s popular show ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2’ fans won’t be happy about this news. According to several news portals, the show’s lead pair, actor Disha Parmar and Nakuul Mehta are planning to quit the show soon.

The makers of ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2’ are reportedly planning on bringing a 20-year leap on the show to garner more TRPs. Considering the leap will introduce many new characters and the aging of the recurring characters, lead pair Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar have decided to bid their goodbyes to the show.

“The new track will focus on Priya and Ram's daughter Pihu who will be seen as a grown up. The makers are currently looking for actors to play the part. A 20-year time leap is in the offing and the track will focus on the grown-up Pihu. The casting for the grown-up Pihu and a few more actors is underway," a report in Times Of India quoted a source as saying.

Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar are not convinced to play parents to a 20-year-old daughter onscreen and thus have decided to part ways from the show. Notably, neither of the two have officially confirmed or denied the reports.

‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2’ premiered back in August 2021 and marked a spiritual sequel to Sakshi Tanwar and Ram Kapoor's show of the same name. The romantic drama series enjoys a good fan-following and is a favorite amongst fans.

Nakuul Mehta previously starred in Star Plus’ hit show, ‘Ishqbaaz’. Interestingly, he was a part of the show even after the show took a leap of a few years. His co-star Disha Patani too was a part of her previous show even after it jumped a few years ahead.

Well, it will be interesting to see how the story unfolds for Ram and Priya in the upcoming episodes of ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2.’