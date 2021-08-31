'Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2' stars Disha Parmar and Nakuul Mehta in the leads. The show will air on Sony Entertainment Television. Scroll down to know more.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: New show of Disha Parmar and Nakuul Mehta titled 'Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2' have already begun on Monday, August 30. As the fans are excited that the show has kickstarted, the lead actress of the serial Disha Parmar spoke about her character at length.

Disha will be seen playing the famous role of 'Priya' played by Sakshi Tanwar in the previous season of bade Achhe Lagte Hain. She said that playing the character of 'Priya', a middle-class woman in the show is exciting as well as challenging for her.

Talking to IANS, Disha said, "It is a delight for me to be a part of this show. To be honest, I am nervous and excited as it's a big responsibility to do justice to such an iconic character and yet it is an opportunity for me to prove my mettle as an actor."

Disha adds: "This show couldn't have come to me at a better time. I believe it was meant to be. I hope to do my best and garner the audience's love and admiration."

'Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2' is a story of Ram (Nakuul Mehta) and Priya (Disha Parmar). 'Ram' is a 38-year-old businessman who waited a long time to find his soul mate. On the other hand, 'Priya' who is 32, hails from a middle-class family is the 'angry young woman' who a lot of women will relate to. Marriage plays an important role in 'Ram' and 'Priya's life, as they make memories understanding each other's personality traits.

Meanwhile, talking about her personal front, Disha recently tied the knot with singer Rahul Vaidya. The couple dated for a while before getting married to each other. They even featured together in Bigg Boss 14 and later did a music video together.

On the other hand, talking about 'Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2', the show airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal