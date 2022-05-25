New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood's Big B aka Amitabh Bachchan rules the industry with his charm and versatile acting skills. Over the years, Big B's fans have seen him essaying different kinds of roles, and they have loved him in all different characters. The megastar not only rules the B-town industry but also has been very frequent on Social media. Amitabh often posts videos and pictures on his social media account, making fans wanting for more. Recently, Big B shared a picture on his social media profile which is a collage picture of his before and after.

Taking to Instagram, Big B shared a collage that featured two pictures of him. While one picture is from his starting days of acting, another one is a current-day photo. In both the picture, Amitabh can be seen posing in a blue tuxedo suit.

Sharing the picture, Amitabh joked about how one should get their eyes tested if they feel that everything is still the same.

“And they tell me that nothing has changed. We cannot take responsibility for your weak eyesight," he wrote in Hindi in the caption.

Take a look at the picture shared by Big B here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan)

As soon as the picture went online, fans spammed the comment section with appreciation comments. While one fan wrote, “Aur chaar chaand lag gaye hain " another commented, “But you were handsome then… And handsome now too.."

Apart from fans, Big B's granddaughter Navya Nanda also dropped a red heart emoji in the comment section. Amitabh has always been everyone's favourite actor and never left any stone unturned while impressing his fans.

Meanwhile, on Amitabh's professional front, the actor was last seen in Runway 24 opposite Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet. Big B also appeared in Netflix's Jhund. Now, the megastar will be seen in one of the highly-anticipated films of the year Brahmastra alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. The film is helmed by Ayan Mukerji and will hit the silver screens on September 9, 2022.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen