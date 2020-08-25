New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Netflix is coming up with a staggering story of India's controversial billionaires, Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi, Subrata Roy, and Byrraju Ramalinga Raju through a documentary titled, 'Bad Boy Billionaires: India'. The makers have now released the trailer of the documentary, where the experts shed light on the life of business tycoons who climbed the ladder using any means necessary. In the video, we see infamous businessmen Vijay Mallya, Subrata Roy, Nirav Modi and Byrraju Ramalinga Raju interacting high and mighty of the world. The documentary will stream on Netflix from September 2.

In a trailer, a few experts are seen dropping a flashlight on the life of alleged financial frauds Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi, Subrata Roy, and Byrraju Ramalinga Raju. The experts reveal how these men hold the nerves of people and took advantage to reach at the pinnacle of success. The trailer also shows how Vijay Mallya and others manipulated the money and used it for their benefit.

However, the official synopsis of the documentary reads, “What would you do to make it to the top? To build an empire? To maintain an image? Bad Boy Billionaires answers just that. Dive into the stories of India’s most infamous billionaires- Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi, Subrata Roy, and Byrraju Ramalinga Raju as they plan, plot and maneuver through their rises and falls. Watch as insiders and experts discuss what made these men genius and, in some cases, the greatest conmen.”

Apart from that, Abhishek Bachchan’s Big Bull will be releasing soon on Disney+Hotstar which is based on 1992 Harshad Mehta Scam. Abhishek Bachchan starrer will showcase the biggest financial crime of Indian history.

Posted By: Srishti Goel