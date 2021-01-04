Taking to Instagram, Hrithik Roshan announced that he is back on the sets and shared an intense look mirror selfie, and has dropped a thirst trap on social media.

The War actor shared the selfie with the caption that read, "Back on set." In the photo, Hrithik is seen sporting the rouge short hair look and is donning a blue jacket with a black T-shirt and was looking amazing in it.

As soon as the actor shared the selfie, fans started flooding the comment section with all the heart and fire emojis. Abhishek Bachchan, hairstylist Aalim Hakim and many others from the film fraternity also commented on his picture.

The photo has so far garnered 1.3 million likes and everyone is just waiting for him to make an official announcement of his upcoming project.

Meanwhile, during an interaction with Jagran English, Hrithik had spoken about his upcoming international projects and had said, "As for international projects, I rather strive to take my projects to a global audience. It is more of taking Indian cinema overseas, with collaborations. So when we lock on a script that translates in uniting cross-cultural viewers, I would be happy to push my potential."

However, the actor has not revealed anything about his upcoming project yet but it has surely made everyone curious and everyone is eagerly waiting to know which project he is working on. Hrithik was last seen in the Siddharth Anand's War along with Tiger Shroff.

It is reportedly said that the actor is soon going to commence the shoot for the film Krrish 4. It is also said that the actor has signed with an international talent agency to make a mark in the West.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma