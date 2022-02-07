New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar left for her heavenly abode on February 6 early morning. She was 92 when she breathed her last due to multiple organs failure. Remembering her sister, grieving veteran singer Asha Bhosle shared a major throwback childhood pic on her social media handle.

Taking to Instagram, she shared a monochrome pic, wherein little Asha is sitting on a table while Lata Mangeshkar stands beside her, posing for the camera. Asha captioned the image as, "Bachpan ke din bhi kya din the. Didi and I," along with a red heart emoticon.

As soon as she dropped the post she and Lata Mangeshkar fans flooded the comment section with appreciating messages. Several celebrities, including Hrithik Roshan, Siddhanth Kapoor, and others also dropped a heartfelt comment. A fan wrote, "Mangeshkar ji ub swayam sakshat Maa Saraswati bn gyi hai aur ub vo amar hai kyuki Sangeet bhi Amar hai unki aavaj Amar hai," another wrote, "Huge respect for both you and Lata Maa".

Meanwhile, Lata Mangeshkar's last rites happened on late Sunday evening at Shivaji Park, Mumbai. Sea of fans had gathered outside her residence Prabhu Kunj and walked down till Shivaji Park to pay their last respect to the 'Nightingale of India', who had lighted their day with her iconic songs.

From politicians, B-town celebrities to sports stars, people from all walks of life came to Shivaji Park to pay their last respect. Mangeshkar’s grand-niece Shraddha Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Javed Akhtar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Mumbai CM Uddhav Thackeray, Piyush Goel, Sharad Pawar, composer Shankar Mahadevan and singer Rahul Vaidya were among the few.

Coming back to Asha Bhosle, she had collaborated with her elder sister, Lata Mangeshkar, for around 80 songs which became a great hit. Such as Mann Kyun behka re behka aadhi raat ko, Paake akeli mohe chhed raaha, Mere Mehboob Mein Kya Nahin and others.

