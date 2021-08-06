Badshah himself took to Twitter to make the key announcement, saying ‘Bhool nahi jaana re’, completing the first sequence of the lyrics of viral song first sung by Chhattisgarh boy Sahdev Dirdo.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Indian pop star Badshah released the poster of ‘Bachpan ka Pyaar’, his upcoming collaboration with the viral ‘Bachpan Ka Pyaar’ boy Sahdev Dirdo. The collaboration will also feature Punjabi music superstar Aastha Gill and Mohali-based singer Rico.

The ‘Bachpan Ka Pyaar’ collaboration between Sahdev Dirdo, Badshah, Aastha Gill and Rico is scheduled to be out on August 11, 2021. Badshah himself took to Twitter to make the key announcement, saying ‘Bhool nahi jaana re’, completing the first sequence of the lyrics of viral song first sung by Chhattisgarh boy Sahdev Dirdo.

Earlier, Badshah had shared an image with viral ‘Bachpan Ka Pyar’ boy Sahdev Dirdo captioning the image as ‘Bachpan Ka Pyar (sic), Coming soon’. The ‘Abhi toh party shuru hui hai’ singer referred to an upcoming title which will mark his collaboration with wildly viral impromptu song ‘Bachpan ka pyar’ sung by 10-year-old Sahdev Dirdo.

Sahdev Dirdo had sung the unscripted song ‘Bachpan ka pyar’ in 2019 in his school, a clip of which was recorded by his teacher and subsequently posted on social media. From Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel to actress Anushka Sharma, Sahdev’s spontaneous ‘Bachpan Ka pyaar’ performance has found fans all across the country. The impromptu performance hit the chord across India where Dirdo's creation became a prominent of Instagram reels all over the nation.

