New Delhi |Jagran Entertainment Desk: Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon starrer 'Bachchhan Paandey' was released on March 18 and had a clash with the festival of colours -- Holi. Helmed by Farhad Samji, the film features Kriti Sanon, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Arshad Warsi in the lead. The film happens to be an action-comedy and has been one of the most anticipated releases of the year.

Ever since the film was released, it has been getting mixed reactions from netizens. Though for some the film is one of the most intriguing films and for others the movie is an average masala entertainer.

While many netizens showered praise for the film, some even called the movie a 'mass entertainer.' Another termed it as a 'rage'. Akshay's fans couldn't keep calm and created an abuzz on the internet after watching the film.

Check out some of the Twitter reviews of Bachchhan Paandey :

Could clearly see lots and lots of inputs by Sethji himself..



And surprisingly Farhad Samji has improved a bit and does a decent job.#BachchhanPaandey is a rage🔥💥



I can't believe I am saying this.



५६ भोग ५६ भोग ❤️❤️

An extravagant treat for those who loves AK's ACTION = 🐐 pic.twitter.com/GNOO2O84Tv — किशन (@Kisan__007) March 18, 2022

#OneWordReview#BachchhanPaandey: BHAUKAAL



Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (3.0)



Second half is entertaining while first half is bhaukaal... However collections may take a hit as Kashmir files still doing great business.. overall entertaining and @akshaykumar at his best — Gaurav Jhunjhunwala (@gauravj_89) March 18, 2022

#BachchhanPaandey Review:



Final Verdict: AVG Commercial Entertainer ...Expected better 😖



If you are a fan of Aksay films, this will not bore you👍#AkshayKumar was ok ...75-80cr



Rating: ⭐⭐/5



GOOD IN PARTS #BachchanPandey #KritiSanon #ArshadWarsi #JacquelineFernandez — Anirudh shiva (@ShivaAnirudh7) March 18, 2022

Watched #BachchanPandey ...It's worst than Zero ,Jhms, Laxmi,Houseful etc. Makers should be jailed for making such a torturous movie..Akshay kumar as usual 3rd class acting.. Akshay should announce his retirement .Director seems clueless.Kindly Ignore this another pandemic. — SOHEL (@itx_sohel) March 18, 2022

#BachchhanPaandeyReview :- BORING...

just finished to watch this movie and i can say this the worst movie of akki recent years. Story is the worst worst worst. Arshad Warsi is the only saving grace.#BachchhanPaandey.

I'll give ⭐/5

1 out of 5 stars#AkshayKumar — SRK DEVOTEE (@Srk___Devotee) March 18, 2022

IMPRESSIVE!!!#JacquelineFernandez has absolutely nailed her part in #BachchhanPaandey



Didn't expect she'd be this good ✨💕 pic.twitter.com/oFQdrtvze1 — Shaina (@dolcechild88) March 18, 2022

#BachchhanPaandeyReview



Paisa Vasool Entertainer !#AkshayKumar delivering a top notch performance along with the entire cast. #ArshadWarsi incredible comic timing!#JacquelineFernandez shines through her limited screen time by giving a memorable performance! #BachchhanPaandey — Dasiiithaaa (@iamrealdasi) March 18, 2022

Saw #BachchhanPaandey 10.20 show at carnival cinemas .. Excellent first half followed by superb second half and brilliant climax . @akshaykumar watching you doing mass roles is being pure bliss. Entertainment guaranteed. — Harish (@HarryBNair0207) March 18, 2022

The movie is beyond what I expected it to be! #AkshayKumar in gangster avatar🔥 also other characters were fabulous.



And not to forget #JacquelineFernandez

In an emotional role, even tho it had minor screen time has managed to outshine!#KritiSanon #ArshadWarsi#BachchhanPaandey pic.twitter.com/bS1a90uCac — ☆ (@shawtychasinout) March 18, 2022

About Bachchhan Paandey

The film is a remake of the Tamil film Jigarthanda. The storyline of the film revolves around Kriti and Arshad's character who decides to document a movie on a famed gangster who loves to kill. The film also features Jacqueline Fernandez as Akshay's lover, while Pankaj Tripathi, Prateik Babbar, Sanjay Mishra, Abhimanyu Singh, and Saharsh Kumar Shukla are the other members of the cast.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen