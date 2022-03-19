New Delhi |Jagran Entertainment Desk: Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon starrer 'Bachchhan Paandey' was released on March 18 and had a clash with the festival of colours -- Holi. Helmed by Farhad Samji, the film features Kriti Sanon, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Arshad Warsi in the lead. The film happens to be an action-comedy and has been one of the most anticipated releases of the year.

Ever since the film was released, it has been getting mixed reactions from netizens. Though for some the film is one of the most intriguing films and for others the movie is an average masala entertainer.

While many netizens showered praise for the film, some even called the movie a 'mass entertainer.' Another termed it as a 'rage'. Akshay's fans couldn't keep calm and created an abuzz on the internet after watching the film.

Check out some of the Twitter reviews of Bachchhan Paandey :

About Bachchhan Paandey

The film is a remake of the Tamil film Jigarthanda. The storyline of the film revolves around Kriti and Arshad's character who decides to document a movie on a famed gangster who loves to kill. The film also features Jacqueline Fernandez as Akshay's lover, while Pankaj Tripathi, Prateik Babbar, Sanjay Mishra, Abhimanyu Singh, and Saharsh Kumar Shukla are the other members of the cast.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen