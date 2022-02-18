New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon's much-anticipated film Bachchhan Paandey's trailer has been released on Friday (February 18). Helmed by Farhad Samji, the movie is one of the most awaited films of the year and is set to hit the big screens on March 18 this year. Back on February 17, Kriti Sanon dropped a poster and unveiled her look from the movie.

The trailer features Akshay Kumar in a quirky look with a titular role. The trailer is over 3 minutes and where Akshay portrayed the role of a deadly gangster. On the other hand, Kriti Sanon was seen portraying the role of a filmmaker yearning to make a film on Bachchhan Paandey. What makes the trailer even more entertaining is a bunch of hilarious events taking place along with thrilling twists.

Take a look at the trailer here:

This movie will be Akshay's second collaboration with Kriti after Housefull 4 and the third collaboration with Jacqueline after Housefull 2, Housefull 3, and Brothers. Heled by Farhad Samji the movie also features Pankaj Tripathi, Prateik Babbar, Sanjay Mishra, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Arshad Warsi in key roles.

On Thursday, Kriti Sanon enthralled her fans as she dropped a poster from the film. Taking to Instagram Kriti posted a picture where she can be seen in a point a gun while sitting at the back of Akshay's bike. The actress is set to essay the badass character of Myra Devekar.

Sharing the picture, she wrote, "Baghwa ka Bachchhan Paandey, Aur Mumbai ki Myra! Ek gangster aur ek aspiring director! Kya hogi humari story?#Sajid Nadiadwala's #BachchhanPaandey, directed by @farhadsamji, Trailer out tomorrow!❤️👏🏻CAN’T WAIT to share with you guys!."

Take a look at Kriti's post here:

The movie is written by Nischay Kuttanda and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. The film will take you on a roller coaster ride and leave you stunned.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen