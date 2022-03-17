New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Akshay Kumar’s films are no less than a festival for his fans and have always broken the records at the box office. His movies are not only entertaining but also profitable for the producers. Now, on the occasion of Holi, Akshay is back with another big budget entertainment film, Bachchhan Paandey, which is all set to hit the screens on March 18, 2022.



Akshay's films have brought a big relief for the film business, which got shattered because of the Coronavirus pandemic. Sooryavanshi was the first film to release in the theatres post-pandemic, and the movie earned approximately Rs 295 crore. His movie, Bell Bottom, also performed average on the box office. Now, his upcoming film, Bachchhan Paandey is also expected to be a hit on the box office, but the movie will have to face some major challenges.

The first challenge of Bachchhan Paandey will be ‘The Kashmir Files’. The Kashmir Files was released on March 11, 2022, and it has unexpectedly performed well at the box office despite its small budget. The film has earned Rs 77 crore approximately in 6 days, and it is expected to hit the 100 crore mark. Considering the business of The Kashmir Files, the cinema halls will also not want to reduce the screens of this film. The film, which was released on 650 screens, is now running on around 2000 screens.

The other big challenge before Bachchan Pandey is RRR, which will hit the screens on March 25, 2022. This film is directed by S.S. Rajamouli, and it will release on a large scale in multiple languages. The release of RRR got delayed due to the pandemic, and the audience is excited to see the magic of Rajamouli on screen after the huge success of the Baahubali franchise.

In an interview, Akshay agreed that RRR will impact Bachchhan Paandey's box office collection. "To say at the moment impact, yes it obviously, it is going to impact. Every movie is going to impact each other. Everything, the businesses are going to go down by 30 to 40 per cent. It is a very unfortunate thing but you have to deal with it," Akshay Kumar said as quoted by News 18. “Still, my industry survived and we went ahead with it. So yes, to come back to the normalcy, it will take another year or more than a year probably", he further added.

Posted By: Simran Srivastav