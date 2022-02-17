New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon starrer Bachchhan Paandey will release in theatres on March 18, 2022. A few days ago Akshay Kumar dropped a post to reveal his look from the movie and announce that the trailer of Bachchan Pandey will release on February 18th. Now, On Thursday, actress Kriti Sanon dropped a poster and unveiled her look from the movie.

Taking to Instagram, Kriti Sanon posted the picture and captioned it, "Baghwa ka Bachchhan Paandey, Aur Mumbai ki Myra! Ek gangster aur ek aspiring director! Kya hogi humari story?#Sajid Nadiadwala's #BachchhanPaandey, directed by @farhadsamji, Trailer out tomorrow!❤️👏🏻CAN’T WAIT to share with you guys!."

Take a look at Kriti Sanon's character Myra's poster here:

Also, apart from Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon, Jacqueline Fernandez, Pankaj Tripathi, Sanjay Mishra, Abhimanyu Singh, Arshad Warsi will also feature in the movie. Backed by Sajid Nadiadwala, 'Bachchan Pandey' marks the fourth collaboration of Akshay Kumar with director Farhad Samji.

Kriti Sanon will be seen portraying the role of Myra Devekar, who is an aspiring director and sets out on a journey to film a gangster biopic with a real life gangster, Bachchhan Paandey Akshay Kumar' and the quest turn out to be more adventurous.

The twisted tale of Bachchhan Paandey and Myra will take you on a roller coaster ride and leave you stunned. Meanwhile, the trailer of the movie is all set to release tomorrow February 18th, at 10:40 pm.

Earlier, Akshay revealed his look from the movie and shared a poster with the caption, "This is one character that has more shades than a paint shop! #BachchhanPaandey aapko daraane, hasaane, rulaane sab ke liye ready hai. Please give him all your love 🙏🏻Trailer Out on 18th Feb 2022."

Posted By: Ashita Singh