New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bachchhan Paandey, starring Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon will hit the big screen on Holi. Bachchhan Paandey will release in theatres on March 18, 2022. Just two weeks ago from its theatrical release, the makers of the film have dropped a brand new song on Tuesday. Bachchhan Paandey new song 'Meri Jaan Meri Jaan' features Kriti and Akshay Kumar.

In the new Bachchhan Paandey song, Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon can be seen romancing on B Praak's desi love track. Sharing the announcement on social media, Akshay wrote, " Jiske Bulane pe Bachchhan chale Jae, Jiske liye Bachchhan marne ko taiyyar ho jae. Dekhiye aisi Bhaukal Bhari Mohabbat! #MeriJaanMeriJaan, SONG OUT NOW."

Kriti Sanon also shared the new track and wrote, ""My favvvv Track of the album!! #MeriJaanMeriJaan song out now! LINK IN BIO."

Listen to the song here:

Bachchhan Paandey new song 'Meri Jaan Meri Jaan' is written by Jaani and sung by B Praak under musical supervisor Azeem Dayani and music label T-Series. The song was shot in Rajasthan and is beautifully captured. It was choreographed by Ganesh Acharya.

Earlier, the makers of the film had released the first song on the movie ' MaarKhayegaa' on Thursday (February 24). The song was the song for Akshay’s entry in the film that took the internet by storm.

Bachchhan Paandey is the remake of the 2014 Tamil film Veeram. The shooting of the film began in Jaisalmer on January 6, 2021. The film stars Akshay Kumar in the role of a gangster, while Kriti Sanon plays a journalist. Apart from Akshay and Kriti, the film also stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Arshad Warsi in pivotal roles.

Posted By: Ashita Singh