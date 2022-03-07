New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bachchhan Paandey, starring Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon is all set to hit theatres on this Holi, March 18, 2022. To keep the buzz of movie steady among the fans, makers have been releasing new songs every week. Today, just a few days ahead of theatrical release, makers of the film have released a new song from the film 'Saare Bolo Bewafa'.

In the newly released song, Akshay Kumar in his gangster avatar can be seen grooving on the song. Bachchhan Paandey new song 'Meri Jaan Meri Jaan' is written by Jaani and sung by B Praak under musical supervisor Azeem Dayani and music label T-Series.

Sharing the song's official video, Akshay wrote, " Ab Dil tutne ki Zor sabko sunai degi kyuki saare zor se bolenge Bewafa!#SaareBoloBewafa, song from #BachchhanPaandey out now!"

Watch here:

Kriti Sanon also shared the video and wrote, "Been obsessed with this song for a year now!! Heartbreak anthem of the year, but this one you’d wanna dance on too! SaareBoloBewafa, song out now."

Earlier, the makers of the film had released the first song on the movie ' MaarKhayegaa' on Thursday (February 24). The song was the song for Akshay’s entry in the film that took the internet by storm and later they released a love song 'Meri Jaan Meri Jaan' featuring Kriti Sanon and Akshay.

About Bachchhan Paandey:

Bachchhan Paandey is the remake of the 2014 Tamil film Veeram. The shooting of the film began in Jaisalmer on January 6, 2021. The film stars Akshay Kumar in the role of a gangster, while Kriti Sanon plays a journalist. Apart from Akshay and Kriti, the film also stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Arshad Warsi in pivotal roles.

Posted By: Ashita Singh