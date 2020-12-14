Bachchan Pandey: Pankaj Tripathi is soon going to share screen space with Akshay Kumar for the first time on the silver screen, so it will be a treat for the fans to watch both the talented actors on the same screen.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood’s most versatile actor Pankaj Tripathi is riding high on success after his web series Mirzapur 2 went on air. The actor has shown his metal that he belongs to Bollywood and that too in A-listers. Recently, the actor is grabbing the headlines ever since the news of 44-year-old actor joining the star cast of Bachchan Pandey.

Yes, you heard it right! Mirzapur actor is soon going to share screen space with Akshay Kumar for the first time on the silver screen. Both the actors are known for their comic timing and unusual choices, so it will be a treat for the fans to watch both the talented actors on the same screen.

As per reports, Pankaj will be joining the Kriti Sanon, Arshad Warsi Akshay Kumar and Jacqueline Fernandez in Jaisalmer from January.

Well, makers have not revealed much about Pankaj’s character, however, they said they have cast him for a pivotal role. Talking about the film, Akshay will be seen essaying the role of a dreaded gangster while Kriti will be a journalist. The twist in the story occurs when both the characters meet and soon discover their passion for cinema. In the film, Arshad Warsi will be seen essaying the role of Akshay’s friend.

The film is helmed by Farhad Samji and is being produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and will hit the silver screen on 22nd January 2021.

Meanwhile, Akshay has several films in his kitty for 2021 such as Rohit Shetty’s cop universe ‘Sooryavanshi' so -starring Katrina Kaif, Ranjit Tiwari’s’ Bell Bottom’ and Aanand L Rai’s ‘Atrangi Re' co-starring Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush. Also, there are rumours that actor is also going to star in 5th instalment of Housefull.

While Kriti will be seen in Dinesh Vijan’s untitled co-starring Rajkummar Rao and Laxman Utekar’s Mimi.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv