Bachchan Pandey: Jacqueline couldn't stop herself from sharing the excitement of being in the film and thus she commented on the post, "Yayyy!!!", check out the post.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Actress Jacqueline Fernandez is all set to team up with Akshay Kumar starrer Bachchan Pandey. This is the fourth time that Kick actor will be sharing the screen with Akshay Kumar. Recently, she flew to Himachal Pradesh to shoot for her upcoming film Bhoot Police. In the film, she will be seen alongside Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor and Yami Gautam.

Sajid Nadiadwala's wife Warda Khan broke the news about Jacqueline being on the film Bachchan Pandey. Taking to Instagram, Warda shared a photo of Jacqueline and penned a note that read, "Welcome on board Jax for #BachchanPandey ??! We love having you backkk on the sets of NGE @jacquelinef143 ?????? 6th January, 2021 shoot beginssss, just can’t waitttt ?? #SajidNadiadwala @akshaykumar @kritisanon @arshad_warsi @farhadsamji @nadiadwalagrandson."

Jacqueline couldn't stop herself from sharing the excitement and commented on the post, "Yayyy!!!".

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Warda Khan S Nadiadwala 🧚 (@wardakhannadiadwala)

The Housefull actor will be shooting for her upcoming film Comedy of Erros, Cirkus. It is a Rohit Shetty directorial film and in the film, she will be seen opposite Ranveer Singh for the first time.

Jacqueline in an interview with Mumbai Mirror said, "I was very new to the industry when I came and did the song Dhanno in the film Housefull for producer Sajid Nadiadwala. She added to it that "our friendship goes way back and I am elated to be working with him."

Taking about doing a film again with Laxmii actor, she said it is always a crazy ride doing a film with Akshay and she is sure that it is going to be a blast yet again.

On the work front, Jacqueline has several films in the pipeline. She will soon be seen in the Salman Khan starrer film Kick 2 and it is going to be her third film with Salman Khan. The film is going to be an action-drama and it is being currently scripted by Sajid with his writing partner Rajat Arora. The film is likely to be out in the cinemas by the next year.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma