New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaz Gill's father Santokh Singh Sukh has recently said that he has vowed to never speak to his daughter. Santokh, while speaking to a leading portal said that Shehnaz did not visit him and the family while shooting in Chandigarh. In a recent interview, BB 13's contestant's father said that she hasn't wished him on Diwali this year and they have reduced their contact after she came out of 'Mujhse Shaadi Karoge'.

Santokh while speaking to TOI told, "I don't know why her calls to me started decreasing, even though she kept in touch with her mother. She hasn't met her grandparents after her stints in 'Bigg Boss 13' and 'Mujhse Shaadi Karoge."

He was also asked about her relationship with Sidharth Shukla to which he said, "Na main unke khilaaf hoon, na main unke haque mein hoon. Na hi main iska virodh karta hoon aur na hi main chahta hoon ki yeh dono saath rahen."

He further said, "Main Daddy hoon, lekin agar koi mujhe Daddy samjhe tab na. Agar koi samjhega nahin ki main Daddy hoon, toh main Daddy kaika hoon? Bachche ko samajhna chahiye ki mera baap hai (sic)."

Recently, Sidharth was in Punjab to shoot for a song with Shehnaaz. Sana shared pictures with her mother on her verified Instagram account. Sidharth also shared several photos and videos from Punjab, where he was seen enjoying in the mustard fields.

Sidharth and Shehnaaz have worked together in the music video 'Bhula Dunga'. The two grabbed eyeballs from their stint in Bigg Boss 13 and the fans loved the chemistry between the duo.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma