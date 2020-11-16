Ankita was looking gorgeous as ever in a red lehenga and Vicky was dressed in a white kurta pyjama but what caught our attention was a video from their Diwali party, check out.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Actress Ankita Lokhande gave a sneak peek to her fans of how she celebrated her Diwali festivities with her boyfriend Vicky Jain and friends including Aparna Dixit and Sana Makbul. She was looking gorgeous as ever in a red lehenga and Vicky was dressed in a white kurta pyjama but what caught our attention was a video from their Diwali party in which Ankita was seen teaching Vicky about the social media etiquettes and we are loving it.

In the video, everyone was saying Happy Diwali in the selfie video but Ankita didn't like the way Vicky wished so she disapproves it and says, "Baby, you don’t talk like this on social media!,” and one of their friends says, "Yeah, we have to teach you!”

Then the video goes on and Ankita tells Vicky, “Baby, say something.” He then says, “Oh, happy Diwali, guys!,”

Ankita shared pictures from her Diwali party and wrote, "Mere tumhare sab ke liye happy Diwali.” Aparna also shared the photos and wrote, "Never without these ones on Diwali. How festivals are all about people you love, rejoicing them! Hope you all had a kick**s Diwali.”

A few days back, Ankita penned a heartfelt note for Vicky and wrote, "I can’t find the words to describe my feelings for you. One thing which come in my mind when I see us together is I’m grateful to god for sending u in my life as a friend, partner and as soul mate,” she added to it, " Thanku for being someone who was always there for me. Thanks for making all my problems as yours and helping me whenever I needed you. Thankyou for being my support system. Most important thanku for understanding me and my situations."

Ankita further apologised to Vicky for the trolling he faced on social media because of her and she wrote, "And I am sorry because of me u hv to face criticism which u don’t deserve at all . Words fall short but this bond is amazing. I love you @jainvick #viank."

