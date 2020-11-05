Mira, while wishing Shahid good health and happiness said that she loves him, but loves the food too and hence she will not keep a fast this year.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: One of the most lovable and adorable couples of Bollywood industry, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput, never fails to treat their fans with their cute exchange of comments on each other's social media post. Recently, on the occasion of Karwa Chauth 2020, Shahid and Mira celebrated the festival in the most unique and cute way.

On Karwa Chauth, Mira Rajput declared that she loves her husband the most, but with a twist. Mira, while wishing Shahid good health and happiness said that she loves him, but loves the food too and hence she will not keep a fast this year and will try again next year.

Mira Rajput, who time and now proved that she is a foodie, posted an Instagram story and wrote, "Baby, I love you but I also love food. To our forever threesome. Happy Karwa Chauth, Shahid Kapoor. Will try again next year and I wish you good health and happiness always. Muah."

For the uninitiated, Shahid and Mira are not together for this year's Karwa Chauth as Shahid is away for an unknown project, while Mira Rajput is at their home in Mumbai. Shahid Kapoor on Monday shared a blurry picture of himself with Mira and said that he is missing. Responding to which Mira commented a hilarious reply.

View this post on Instagram #imissyou ❤️ A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) onNov 2, 2020 at 12:52am PST

Shahid while sharing the picture wrote, "I miss you," with a heart emoji, to which Mira replied, "Aren't you glad I didn't put up the #imissyoutoo post LOL."

On the work front, Shahid Kapoor will next be seen in Jersey, which is a Hindi remake of a Tamil film of the same name. In the film, Shahid will be seen portraying a cricket enthusiast who will achieve his dream of joining Indian Cricket Team in his 40s.

Posted By: Talib Khan