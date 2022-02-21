New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: World famous singer Justin Bieber has tested positive for COVID-19. As per the latest reports, Biber is fine and feeling okay. Bieber's representative had informed TMZ that the 'Baby' hitmaker contracted the virus on Saturday but "thankfully is feeling ok."



He was scheduled to perform as part of his 'Justice World Tour' at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas a day ago, but now the show has been postponed due to his illness.



The social media team of T-Mobile Arena also issued a statement about the same.

"Due to positive COVID results within the Justice Tour family, we will unfortunately have to postpone Sunday's show in Las Vegas. Justin is of course hugely disappointed, but the health and safety of his crew and fans is always his number one priority. The tour launch in San Diego was a massive success, and Justin is excited to bring this spectacular show to his Las Vegas fans as soon as possible," the statement read.

After learning about Bieber's health, his fans showered him with recovery wishes. As per 'Variety', the Vegas concert has been pushed back a few months, with a new date of June 28. Tickets for the original concert date will be honoured and refunds are now available for those that elect to seek one out.

The Justice World Tour has just begun with its inaugural performance in San Diego on Friday. Las Vegas was intended to be the second in line performance for the tour, which is set to run across 20 countries through March 2023.

(With Agency Inputs)

