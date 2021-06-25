Ananya Panday took to her official social media handle to share the cute throwback picture of herself where she is seen sitting in a baby stroller at a beach location. Scroll down to see the pic

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Ananya Panday is one of the most gorgeous actresses in B-town and way before she has been a poser way before entering into films and showbiz. Yes, the starkid recently shared a throwback picture of herself where she can be seen sitting on a baby chair at a beach.

Apart from the actress, her mother Bhavna Panday can also be spotted sitting on a recliner besides her.

In the picture, little Ananya is wearing a cute yellow bikini and her hair is blown by wind. Joking about the same the newbie captioned her mage saying, "I was clearly born ready for a hair commercial"

Isn't she looking aww-dorable? Well, no doubt Ananya grew up to have such beautiful hair.

As soon as she posted the pic, everyone right from her fans, friends to family started commenting on it. Her mother Bhavna wrote, "Hahahah this was taken when you were just about 2 months old." Meanwhile, her family friend and actor Sanjay Kapoor's wife Maheep Kapoor said, "cutie". On the other hand, filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan noticed Bhavna's bikini and said, "Chck out bhavs bikini." To which Bhavna replied saying, "@farahkhankunder hahahah I was hoping someone would notice."

Ananya keeps her fans updated about her private and professional life through social media. She is a regular when it comes to posting her pics. Recently the actress shared a throwback with her dad Chunky Panday on Father's Day. She captioned it as, "coolest there ever was, coolest there will ever be (and imma not jokin about that😝) 😎 happy Father’s Day Papa, love u the most"

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ananya will be seen in an untitled film with Deepika Padukone and Sidhant Chaturvedi. She is also doing a film 'Liger' with south star Vijay Deverakonda.

