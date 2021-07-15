So far the dance number has gathered more than 71 lakh views on social media and it has been trending on 2nd position on YouTube. Scroll down to watch the video

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Khesari Lal Yadav is one of the most celebrated actors in Bhojpuri cinema and enjoys a massive fan following too. And fans are leaving no stone unturned to shower their love on his new song 'Babu Aao Na'. The track is winning hearts and how.

Yes, the actor and singer's new song was released on June 13 and ever since it has been garnering a lot of love from fans. So far the dance number has gathered more than 71 lakh views on social media and it has been trending on 2nd position on YouTube.

Check out the new song of Khesari Lal Yadav here:

The song 'Babu Aao Na' has been sung by Khesari Lal Yadav and Anupma Yadav. It features actress Rachna Singh Yadav, while the track has been composed by Shubham Raj and lyrics are written by Vishal Bharti.

Meanwhile, on the other hand, Khesari Lal Yadav met SP President Akhilesh Yadav recently and had a lengthy discussion on the political situation. The politician said, "We discussed '22 mein bicycle' - our tag line for the elections."

Party insiders said that Khesari Lal was all set to join the party. A senior party functionary said, "Bhojpuri cinema is gaining popularity across north India and is no longer confined to just Bihar and eastern Uttar Pradesh. Getting these stars to campaign becomes a huge advantage because they are crowd pullers on their own, and enjoy a loyal fan following."

Incidentally, the BJP has another mega star from the Bhojpuri film industry in its fold-Dinesh Lal Yadav Nirhua, who had unsuccessfully contested the 2019 Lok Sabha elections against Akhilesh Yadav from Azamgarh.

Coming back to the song, what are your thoughts on the new track of Khesari Lal Yadav? Do let us know.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal