Babli Bouncer Trailer: Tamannaah Bhatia Breaks Gender Norms As A Brave Lady Bouncer | Watch

Tamannaah Bhatia is all set to star in Babli Bouncer in which she will be seen in an all-new avatar. The movie will release on Disney+Hotstar on September 23, 2022. In the movie, Tamannaah will challenge the gender norms and will be seen as a fearless bouncer.

Sharing the trailer, Tamannaah wrote, "Asola Fatehpur ki yeh chhori, is here to do some 'Bouncergiri'! Get ready to meet #BabliBouncer, trailer out now!#BabliBouncerOnHotstar streaming from Sept 23 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu."

The trailer starts by talking about a village Fatehpur Beri, which is famous for its bouncers. Then, we are introduced to Babli (played by Tamannaah) who is fearless and carefree. Her mother worries about her because Babli has no feminine qualities. Later, she takes a job as a lady bouncer.

Earlier, Tamannaah shared her first look from the film. Sharing the poster, Tamannaah wrote, "Je koi saadharan bouncer na se, andaaz toh hai hi iska khaas, par karname aur bhi first class!"

Talking about her role in the film, Tamannaah told Mid-Day, "As soon as I read the script, I fell in love with the role. It’s one of the most exciting characters that I have come across; it has substance. Madhur sir has a flair for crafting defining female protagonists, and Babli too is a powerful part. For the first time, a film will explore the story of a female bouncer. I can’t wait to dive into this new world.”

Helmed by Madhur Bhandarkar, Babli Bouncer stars Tamannaah Bhatia, Saurabh Shukla, Abhishek Bajaj and Sahil Vaid. The movie will stream on Disney+ Hotstar from 23rd September 2022. Moreover, Babli Bouncer will be available in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Moreover, Tamannah Bhatia will star in the romantic comedy film 'Plan A Plan B'. The movie will release on Netflix on September 30, 2022. She will essay the role of a matchmaker in the film. Sharing the teaser, the official Instagram page of Netflix wrote, "A divorce lawyer and a matchmaker are a match?! Will they make it or break it. Watch Plan A Plan B to find out! Coming soon."

On the work front, Tamannah was last seen in a Telugu film F3. She will star in Bhola Shankar and Bole Chudiyan.