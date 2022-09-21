Babli Bouncer OTT Release Date: When And Where To Watch Tamannaah Bhatia’s Comedy Drama

Tamannaah Bhatia-starrer comedy drama film, ‘Babli Bouncer’ is all set to start streaming this Friday. Directed by ‘Fashion’ and ‘Page 3’ fame director Madhur Bhandarkar, the film will be released on OTT giant Disney+ Hotstar.

Premiering in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages, the movie is described as a ‘coming-of-age feel-good story’. “With a slice-of-life comedic tone set in the real ‘bouncer town’ of North India – Asola Fatepur will see Tamannaah Bhatia in a never seen before avatar, as Babli Bouncer,” the synopsis of the film read.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Disney+ Hotstar (@disneyplushotstar)





‘Babli Bouncer’ is being bankrolled by and also stars Saurabh Shukla, Abhishek Bajaj and Sahil Vaid in significant roles.

While speaking about why he chose to make a comedy film, director Madhur Bhandarkar said that people assumed that he loved working in dark cinema after films like ‘Chandni Bar’. “I am a very humorous person in real life. It’s just that after ‘Chandni Bar’, people assumed that I love to do dark cinema. But when I got ‘Babli Bouncer’, I wanted to make a comedy, slice of life film. I felt I wanted to showcase a world of bouncers.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tamannaah Bhatia (@tamannaahspeaks)

Bhandarkar added, “It’s an interesting world and how these people come from their villages. On top of that, after the first pandemic hit us so badly, I felt we really need a comedy film that people can watch with their family.”

“Babli Bouncer’ could have been serious but we wanted to make it entertaining. We have not made it over-the-top or larger than life. It is a good combination of Manmohan Desai, Hrishkesh Mukherjee and Basu da kind of films,” he added.

Meanwhile, Tamannaah Bhatia’s upcoming film ‘Gurtunda Seetakala’, will be releasing in theares on the same day as ‘Babli Bouncer’’s OTT debut. The film, directed by Nagashekhar, is a romantic drama starring Satya Dev along with Bhatia.