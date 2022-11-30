Babil Khan Opens Up On His Life After Father Irrfan Khan's Death And His Role In Debut Film 'Qala'

BABIL Khan's film debut was harshly preceded by a tragedy with his father Irrfan Khan's demise in 2020. Babil Khan is all set to make his OTT debut with Anvita Dutt's Netflix release 'Qala' alongside Triptii Damri, Swastika Mukherjee, and Amit Sial.

As the trailer of the film created a ton of buzz, the whole team of 'Qala' is busy promoting the film that was promised to be released on December 1. According to a report of Pinkvilla, the actor revealed his journey after his father, the late actor Irrfan Khan's demise.

Babil Khan replied, "It was difficult to accept myself and to be like yes to accept your flaws. And to understand who you were when baba was there. The protection that baba gave me which was gone suddenly. I got really scared, very very scared and so that's why it was extremely difficult."

The team of 'Qala' soon came to Babil's aid and praised him whereas the actor also appreciated the journey shared with the team of 'Qala', stating, "The love, concern, the care we had for each other that's what gave me strength. Because it made me feel like okay I am okay. You know I will be fine. Let me do a take."

The actor also spoke about auditioning for 'Qala' where he revealed that he was not entirely ready for the event as it was conducted during a similar time to his father's demise where he was 'broken and vulnerable.' However, the production house of the film made him feel safe and extremely cooperative.

Irrfan Khan died in April 2020 after battling with a neuroendocrine tumor. His last film was 'Angrezi Medium' directed by Homi Adajania, starring Radhika Madan, Deepak Dobriyal, and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Talking about Babil Khan's recent OTT release 'Qala', the film is directed by Anvita Dutt and is set to be released on December 1 on Netflix. Starring Tripti Dimri, Swastika Mukherjee, and Babil Khan in lead roles, the plot revolves around the complicated relationship between a singer and her mother. Set in the backgrounds of the 1940s in Kolkata, Babil Khan appears to be the rival of Tripti Dimri in the official trailer of the film.