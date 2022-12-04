'Baba' Trailer: Rajinikanth's 2002 Film's Remastered Version To Re-Release On His Birthday

Megastar Rajinikanth's 2002 hit film Baba is all set to re-release in the theatres on his birthday on December 12, 2022. The film will be released in the remastered version which means the supernatural action entertainer is now digitally enhanced with color grading as per the modern technology, re-edited from a completely new angle and more.

On Sunday, the makers shared the trailer of an all-new version of the Rajinikanth-starrer. Sharing the same on his Twitter handle, the Thalaivi actor wrote, "A film that will forever be closest to my heart … #Baba remastered version releasing soon #BaBaReRelease."

The new trailer has better audio quality, better colour quality, better edits and more. Baba is an atheist who constantly questions God. Af gains divine powers as a result of a turn of events, and he seizes the chance to aid the residents of his state.

A film that will forever be closest to my heart … #Baba remastered version releasing soon 🤘🏻#BaBaReRelease https://t.co/vUaQahyHlA — Rajinikanth (@rajinikanth) December 3, 2022

Recently, the superstar's PR team issued a press statement as it announced the re-release of Baba. The statement read, "The film is now gearing up for a new screening again, with a new look, that has been re-edited from a completely new angle. Not only that, every frame is digitally enhanced with color grading as per this modern technology, (sic)."

"All the songs of the film, which are full of scintillating music by AR Rahman like 'Maya Maya', 'Shakti Kodu', have been remixed and changed to Dolby Mix sound system," it further read.