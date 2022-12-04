'Baba' Re-Release: Rajinikanth's Fans Get Nostalgic As His Film Will Hit Theatres Again After 20 Years

SUPERSTAR Rajinikanth's birthday is no lesser than a festival for his fans and they celebrate this special day with great enthusiasm. This year, fans will get a special gift from Rajinikanth on his birthday as his film 'Baba' is all set to be re-released in theatres soon.

Announcing the release, Rajinikanth wrote, "A film that will forever be closest to my heart … #Baba remastered version releasing soon #BaBaReRelease."

A film that will forever be closest to my heart … #Baba remastered version releasing soon 🤘🏻#BaBaReRelease https://t.co/vUaQahyHlA — Rajinikanth (@rajinikanth) December 3, 2022

Fans are hyped up to see Rajinikanth's unmissable charm on-screen once again. Take a look at the audience's reaction:

Wow...wow...wow

Wht a great news to hear!!!

Recalling Childhood Memories.. When d time dis movie releases..the hype around #Baba can't be explained in words.

Sheer brilliance by #Thalaivar 🤟

& Also pls try to re-release in #Telugu too🙏#BaBaReRelease pic.twitter.com/USilyCZpNx — Shrikanth Sahuu' (@shri_JaiHind) December 3, 2022

Rajinikanth's PR team issued a press statement as it announced the re-release of Baba. The statement read, "The film is now gearing up for a new screening again, with a new look, that has been re-edited from a completely new angle. Not only that, every frame is digitally enhanced with colour grading as per this modern technology, (sic)."

The movie is produced by Lyca Production. Announcing the news, the production house wrote, "We are super happy to announce our yet another association with the Superstar @rajinikanth for the Grand Re-Release of #BABA at overseas!"

The official synopsis of 'Baba' reads, "Baba is an atheist who always questions the higher power. A turn of events bestows Baba with divine powers and he takes it as an opportunity to help the people in his state."

On the work front, Rajinikanth was last seen in Annaatthe, which revolved around the relationship between Kaalaiyan, a village president and his sister, Thanga Meenatchi. The movie starred Nayanthara, Keerthy Suresh, Jagapathi Babu, Abhimanyu Singh, Soori, Bala, Prakash Raj, Khushbu and Meena.

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth earlier unveiled the first look of his upcoming film 'Jailer'. The movie will hit the theatres in the Summer of 2023. Apart from Superstar Rajinikanth, Jailer reportedly stars Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Priyanka Mohna, Ramya Krishnan, and Sivakarthikeyan. The music of Jailer will be composed by Anirudh Ravichander.