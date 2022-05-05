New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Kartik Aaryan, who is all set to entertain his fans with his much-anticipated upcoming film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, has finally opened up about his rumoured fall out with Karan Johar, due to which he is no longer the part of Dharma productions 'Dostana 2'. Last year several rumours regarding Kartik Aaryan were doing rounds on the internet, which stated that Kartik's 'unprofessional’ behaviour led to his exit from the film.

During an interview with Indian Express, the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actor was asked whether his difference with industry people affects him in his work, to which the actor replied, “I just focus on my work. That’s all I would like to say on this. Look at my (film) line-up (right now).” He was also asked about the rumours about a few industry insiders creating a lobby against him. He replied, “What happens, at times, is people make ‘baat ka batangad’ (make a mountain out of a molehill). There is nothing more to it. No one has so much time (to think so much). Everybody just wants to work, do good work. Other than that, things are just rumours."

Back in 2019, the Dharma Productions announced Dostana 2. The film was supposed to feature Kartik Aaryan, along with Janhvi Kapoor and Lakshya. This film would have been Lakshya's debut film and the beginning of his career in the industry. However, due to rising cases of the Covid-19 the movie came to a standstill like other films. While the production house was yet to begin the shoot of the film, several reports surfaced of the fallout between Kartik and Karan surfaced online.

Last year, due to the same reason, Dharma Production released a statement. “Due to professional circumstances, on which we have decided to maintain a dignified silence - we will be recasting Dostana 2, directed by Collin D’Cunha. Please wait for the official announcement soon,” the statement reads.

Meanwhile, talking about Kartik Aaryan's work front, the actor is currently busy in the promotions of his upcoming film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The movie is a horror-comedy and also features Kiara Advani and Tabu. The movie is set to hit the big screens on May 20, 2022.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen