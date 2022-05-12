New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: A few days ago, Ajay Devgn and Kiccha Sudeep were involved in a Twitter spat regarding Hindi as a national language. Soon after their spat, it opened the gates for a Bollywood versus South war. And since then, it has become a hot topic in the industry. The topic became the wake of discussion as several South Indian films including RRR, Pushpa, and KGF: Chapter 2 are doing extremely well on the big screens even in Hindi dubbed versions, whereas several Bollywood films are struggling to get numbers.

Several celebrities openly talked about the issues, and the recent one who reacted to the issue was Suniel Shetty. During an event when the Bollywood actor was asked about the tussle between the two industries, he said, “I think this scene has been created on social media. We are Indians. I think with the coming of the OTT platform, everyone has realized that language doesn’t matter. It is the content that matters. I come from the South too, but my work lies in Mumbai, so I always say I’ll be a Mumbaiker. But the fact is, the audience, they are deciding which films to watch and which to not. My only problem is only that we have probably forgotten the audience somewhere down the line. We are not catering to them. Heroism has moved out.”

The actor also emphasised the fact that somewhere the industry has forgotten its target audience and how to cater to them. Giving a savage reply on the issue, the actor said, "Hamesha mujhse log kehte hain cinema ya OTT. Baap, baap rahega, baaki ke family members, family members rahenge." ( People always come up to me and tell me that 'a father will also remain a father and rest of the people in the family will be counted as family members)

Adding further, Suneil said that the content matters the most, and the Bollywood industry will always remain Bollywood.



“70 per cent of Indians are an audience who whistle in theatres. So I think it is content that needs to work and Bollywood will always remain Bollywood. And if you recognise India, you will recognise the heroes of Bollywood too. So, I think it is a question of time. This is a journey where we have to rethink and produce better content. Finally content is the kind, whether it is South, East, North, or West, it doesn’t matter,” Suniel Shetty added.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen