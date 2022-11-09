Baap First Look: Sanjay Dutt, Sunny Deol, Jackie Shroff, Mithun Chakraborty Make A Dream Team For An Action Film

THE ERA Of the 80s and 90s in Indian cinema was incomplete without Sunny Deol, Sanjay Dutt, Mithun Chakraborty and Jackie Shroff and the four actors have given the audience some of the most memorable and iconic roles. The actors have now teamed up to collaborate for the film 'Baap' and unveiled their first look as well.

Sharing the first look, Sunny Deol wrote, "#BaapOfAllFilms Shoot dhamaal, dosti bemisaal."

The actors sported rugged looks in the first look. Sunny Deol's outfit looks like an outfit from the US prison. Whereas, Jackie can be seen in an army print jacket and also donned his iconic neck scarf. Meanwhile, Sanjay Dutt wore a brown jacket with a black outfit and sported a French beard. Mithun also looked different in his army cap.

Further details about the film have not been revealed yet.

The actors announced the film in June 2022 and shared a picture from the first day of the set. Sharing the picture, Sanjay wrote, "First day of shoot and @iamsunnydeol already bunking... where are you paaji?"

Meanwhile, Jackie Shroff wrote, "Jahan chaar yaar mil jaaye….arre chautha kidhar hain bhidu….."

On the work front, Sanjay Dutt was last seen in Shamshera, which also stars Ranbir Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor in the lead roles. The movie unfortunately did not perform well at the box office. Sanjay starred in four films this year. He was also seen in KGF Chapter 2, along with Yash, Srinidhi Shetty and Raveena Tandon. The movie was a huge success at the box office and also became one of the most successful films of 2022.

Jackie Shroff was recently seen in the horror-comedy film 'Phone Bhoot', along with Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. Mithun Chakraborty was last seen in The Kashmir Files and the movie became a hit at the box office.

Sunny Deol was last seen in Chup: Revenge Of The Artist. He has also announced the sequel of his superhit film 'Gadar'.