Baalveer Actor Dev Joshi, K-Pop Star TOP To Join Crew For SpaceX Moon Trip

Indian actor Dev Joshi and K-pop star TOP are among the eight crew members who will take a trip around the moon next year with Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa. The crew members will ride on one of Elon Musk's SpaceX rockets for their trip around the moon.

The picks were announced by Maezawa on Twitter and on a website for what he dubbed the #dearMoon Project. The fashion tycoon and his crew would become the first passengers on the SpaceX flyby of the moon as commercial firms, including Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin, usher in a new age of space travel for wealthy clients.

Indian actor Dev Joshi is the youngest crew member among the eight others. Dev has been a part of the film and television industry since his childhood. He rose to fame after starring in the television show 'Baalveer'.

TOP, the stage name of Choi Seung Hyun who broke out with the K-pop group Big Bang, is also among the higher-profile members selected.

Maezawa used the micro-blogging site to recruit eight crew members from around the world to join him on the moon trip, saying 1 million people had applied.

Maezawa bought every seat on the maiden lunar voyage, which has been in the works since 2018 and would follow his trip on a Soyuz spacecraft to the International Space Station (ISS) for a 12-day stint last year.

The mission aboard SpaceX's Starship vehicle is scheduled to take eight days from launch to return to earth, including three days circling the moon, coming within 200 kilometres from the lunar surface. Though the flight was scheduled for 2023, it is facing delays due to ongoing tests of the spacecraft and its rockets.

Like fellow billionaire Musk, Maezawa has a flare for promotion and an infatuation with Twitter -- he has boasted of holding the Guinness world record for the most retweeted post when he offered a cash prize of 1 million yen ($7300) to 100 winners for retweeting it.

"I feel great pride and responsibility in becoming the first Korean civilian going to the moon," TOP said in a video posted after the announcement.

Meanwhile, U.S. Olympic snowboarder Kaitlyn Farrington and Japanese dancer Miyu were also named as backup crew members.